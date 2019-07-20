Hot and dry weather is expected this weekend before a push of monsoon moisture triggers thunderstorms for Arizona.
High pressure is currently situated east of Arizona, and a low pressure system is sitting off the coast of Baja. A flow of dry air from the southwest will continue to import into the state, suppressing most thunderstorm activity. The exception will be across the White Mountains, where there's a chance of isolated thunderstorms each day this weekend.
By Monday, high pressure repositions itself closer to the Four Corners region. This will import moisture from the Gulf back into the state. Thunderstorms will be most likely in the mountains and across southeastern Arizona, with the potential for a dust storm in the Valley Monday afternoon or evening. Better chances for thunderstorms are in the Valley Tuesday.
Conditions dry out again for the latter half of next week, with highs around the Valley potentially surpassing the 110 mark.
Breezes will kick up from the southwest each afternoon and evening this weekend, especially Sunday.
An Ozone Health Watch is in effect for Maricopa County both Saturday and Sunday.
For Phoenix today, a partly sunny day with a high of 109 and a low of 84. Sunday will be sunny and breezy late day with a high of 109 and a low of 88.