The first weekend of summer will be hot and dry across the state as high pressure builds into the region from the west.
Temperatures around the Valley will be in 105 territory today, and close to 110 territory tomorrow.
Today in Phoenix, look for sunshine with a high of 106 and a low of 78.
For Father's Day Sunday, look for a high of 108 with sunny skies and a low of 80.
In the high country, afternoon highs will range from the low 80s to mid 90s.
Southwesterly breezes, humidity below 10 percent and dry fuels will keep fire danger moderate to high throughout Arizona.
Smoke from the Bush fire northeast of the Valley will drift through Fountain Hills, Mesa, Scottsdale, the Salt River, Payson, Show Low and much of northeastern Arizona today.
The summer solstice is today at 2:43 p.m. This marks the longest day of the year as the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer.
Next week, temperatures will continue to climb to dangerous levels.
Valley highs will hit between 109 and 112 each day with lows in the 80s.
No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.