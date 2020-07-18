Hot and dry conditions continue across the Valley this weekend, with highs making a run at 110 or greater each afternoon.
High pressure to the southeast of Arizona will migrate over the state Sunday.
This will allow highs to top out between 110 and 115 across the southern deserts.
Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for Metro Phoenix for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and for Grand Canyon Country from 9 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.
Monsoon moisture and daytime heating will spawn storms across the Mogollon Rim and Eastern Arizona each afternoon and evening through early next week.
The main threats with those storms will be cloud to ground lightning, erratic winds and brief downpours.
Next week, temperatures will gradually drop a few degrees each afternoon as high pressure retreats towards the Southern Plains and Gulf moisture deepens across Arizona.
The Valley will see highs in the low 100s by Thursday.
This set up will also bring our best chances for storms in the Valley so far this season by Thursday and Friday at 20 percent.
We have not had any measurable rain recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor since April 11.