A hot and dry week is ahead for the Valley of the Sun.
An Excessive Heat Warning continues today for the Valley metro area, and has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Look for morning temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s to warm to about 112 degrees both today and tomorrow.
Skies will stay mostly sunny and we don't expect storms, but smoke will continue to be visible. The hazy skies are thanks to the Apple Fire east of Los Angeles. A westerly flow of air means we will likely continue to deal with that smoke for the next few days.
A westerly flow also means dry air moves into Arizona, cutting our chance for monsoon storms in most of the state. Look for slight storm chances the next few days only in Eastern and Southeastern Arizona
As high-pressure shifts to the east and moves toward New Mexico, monsoon moisture from the Gulf will start to deepen in Arizona.
This will bring an increase in storms to the mountains Wednesday and Thursday, but conditions look to remain quiet across the Valley.