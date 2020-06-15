Look for hot and dry weather today across Arizona, with a Valley high of 106 degrees. Winds should stay light most of the day, with some afternoon breeziness.
That should be the pattern most of this week, with the exception of Tuesday, which should be a bit windier. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of Northern and Eastern Arizona Tuesday for dry and gusty conditions.
Despite the monsoon beginning today, storms will be scarce, with the only chances for some isolated activity in far eastern and southeastern Arizona today. The rest of the week looks dry.
Temperatures for the next seven days won't fluctuate a whole lot. Valley highs will hit right around 105, give or take a degree or two each day. A slight warm-up is on tap for the weekend.