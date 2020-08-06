A hot day is ahead (again) in the Phoenix area.
Temps start out in the 80's and climb to around 109 later today. Plan on a sunny and dry day.
Temps will continue to climb for the weekend after a brief drop.
Highs will reach 111 by Saturday. Please use caution with outdoor plans.
The weekend also looks dry in Phoenix.
Next week looks like more of the same unfortunately.
We have had very little rainfall this Monsoon, and next week looks dry too.
Plan on temps hovering around the 110 mark for the first half of next week.