Very hot temperatures are moving into the Valley for the Independence Day weekend as high pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.
Drier air from the west will help suppress most thunderstorm activity through next week.
Today, there's a slight chance of isolated storms along the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains and southeast Arizona.
Tomorrow, isolated storms will be limited to the White Mountains and southeast Arizona.
Main threats for storms will be gusty winds and lightning.
In the Valley, look for sunny skies and light winds each day this weekend and next week.
Highs will be around 110 territory each afternoon, give or take a degree or two.
Morning lows will be in the mid 80s.
For those who will be watching fireworks tonight, temps will be in the low 100s between 8pm and 9pm.
In the high country, highs will range from the low 80s to near 100 degrees each afternoon.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll see any cooling thunderstorms from the monsoon in the Valley over the next seven days.
The last time we had measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was April 11, when we picked up 0.08".