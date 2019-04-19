PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a hot day in Phoenix!
Highs in Phoenix will top out in the upper 90s for your Good Friday.
It is possible we could even hit 100 degrees later this afternoon.
Plan on lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the end of the work week.
The good news is that temps will moderate a bit over the weekend and by Easter Sunday.
Temps will moderate for Saturday and Sunday with highs falling to the upper 80s by Sunday.
No rain is in the forecast for at least the next seven days.