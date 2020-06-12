Get ready for a very hot day in the Valley.
Temperatures will start out in the upper 70's, but climb to around 110 degrees for the afternoon.
Plan on a breezy day with increased fire danger for your Friday.
The hot temperatures will drop just a tad for your weekend.
Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will hover around 105 degrees in Phoenix.
Breezy conditions will linger into the weekend as well.
No rain is in the forecast.
Plan on sunny and dry conditions stepping into next week.
Highs will hover a few degrees above normals for this time of the year next week.
Temperatures will climb to around 108 by Tuesday.
The first official start to the Monsoon is Monday, but it looks like we will have to wait on our chance for rain.
Have a great weekend!