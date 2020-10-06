Another cool morning is ahead in Phoenix for your Tuesday.
Temps will be in the 70's to start your day.
Plan on a hot day after that with highs climbing to around 103 degrees.
Temps will hold steady for Wednesday, but then a storm system will move toward California.
This system will drag some cooler air toward Arizona, bringing our temps down to the 90's by Friday.
We should remain dry heading into the weekend.
Next week looks even cooler with our highs falling to the 80's!
But are we done with the 100's? Well, it's a bit too early tell but our window is quickly closing as we march through October.
Our latest even 100-degree-day recorded was October 27th.