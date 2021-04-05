Happy Monday!
Look for a near-record high today in the Valley of 96 degrees. Breezy conditions can also be expected with westerly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour.
There is a wind advisory in effect for eastern Coconino County and the Black Mesa from Monday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Southwest winds could reach 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. There's also a Red Flag Warning for much of Eastern Arizona today for dry and windy weather. Fire danger is extremely high today across the state.
Several disturbances north of us will kick the winds up pretty much every day, but the strongest winds are expected today and tomorrow.
In the mountains, expect highs between the upper 60s and low 80s for the week.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days.
Easter Sunday saw a high of 98 degrees, tying the record set back in 1961. Temperatures will slowly moderate back to the low 90s after today in the Valley.
I've got your full forecast all morning long on Good Morning Arizona.