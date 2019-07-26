A hot and rather muggy weekend is in store for the Valley, as temperatures will be topping 110-degrees and humidity levels will stay pretty high with lingering monsoon moisture. On top of that, the chance for storms around metro Phoenix is virtually at zero for the weekend. And it doesn’t look like things will start to pick up until Tuesday of next week.
However, we will continue to see scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains of Arizona. There’s enough moisture around to fire the afternoon storms in the high country. Most of these storms will be short lived, but could produce a lot of rain in a short period of time. We’re watching the lightning counts, too.
After the weekend highs of 110 or more, expect 109 on Monday and 105 by Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday is looking like an active monsoon day and we’re forecast a high of 101 with a 40% chance for storms in metro Phoenix.