High pressure to the southeast and a trough of low pressure to the northwest will continue to produce a southwesterly flow into the state that will keep winds breezy to gusty each afternoon.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of Northern and Eastern Arizona Tuesday, as we're expecting another bout of gusty winds.
Despite the monsoon beginning on Monday, storms will be scarce, with the only chances for some isolated activity in far eastern and southeastern Arizona. There's a chance that gusty outflows may kick up some dirt and bring it through the Valley.
Temperatures for the next seven days won't fluctuate a whole lot. Valley highs will hit right around 105, give or take a degree or two each day.