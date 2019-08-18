Another hot and dry day is expected in the Valley, but temperatures get even worse next week.
The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for Metro Phoenix and the rest of the southern deserts, along with western Arizona for Tuesday morning through at least Wednesday evening. During this time, afternoon high temperatures will likely set records.
The dry air mass that we have right now should be replaced by a surge of Gulf moisture Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will allow thunderstorms to develop in the high country, with storm chances at 10 to 20 percent in the Valley through the weekend.
Until then, Arizona wont see much in terms of storm activity. If you've got outdoor plans in the mountains now through Wednesday, you should be good to go.
Looking longer down the road, a tropical system may develop off of Guatemala and potentially bring a stormy period for Arizona after next weekend. That's still a while away, so there's not much certainty right now, but we'll keep you updated.
For Phoenix today, look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 107 and a low of 82. For Monday, a sunny 110 with 113 expected Tuesday and 115 for Wednesday.