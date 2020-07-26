It's going to get pretty hot again over the next week as high pressure tracks closer to Arizona from the east.
Storm chances for the Valley are also dwindling as drier air moves in from the west.
Today, scattered storms will be confined to the mountains north and east of Phoenix.
The main threats with these storms will be lightning, gusty winds and brief, heavy downpours.
Timing on storm activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours.
As high pressure meanders closer to New Mexico on Monday, some deeper Gulf moisture will return and contribute to slight chances for isolated storms in the Valley during the afternoon and evening hours.
By Tuesday, high pressure repositions itself again and virtually cuts off most of the moisture import from the south.
This will put the brakes on most storm activity, from the Valley to the high country, through the rest of the week.
Temperatures will also rise to hotter than normal levels.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies with a high of 109.
By Monday, expect a mostly to partly sunny and hot day, with a high of 110. There's just a 10 to 20 percent chance of late afternoon and evening isolated storms.
On Tuesday, storm chances are removed from the forecast with highs hitting 111.
The hottest day of the week looks to be Friday with a high of 113.
Morning lows will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.