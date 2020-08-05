Once again we’re seeing above average temperatures in the Valley on Wednesday. That trend is going to continue into the middle of next week with only slight, day-to-day, differences. On Thursday, we see temperatures dropping slightly below 110 around most of metro Phoenix but popping right back up into that range for the weekend. There is some talk at the weather service about issuing another excessive heat warning by the end of the weekend when we’re forecasting 111 degrees.
No rain is in the forecast for Phoenix for the next seven days. However, a bit of moisture will make it’s way into southeast Arizona and by tomorrow afternoon, we could see some decent storms mainly south and east of Tucson. The rest of the state will stay dry. It is possible that Thursday night we could see some outflow boundaries migrate into Phoenix from the south bringing a little bit of blowing dust, but no major dust storm is anticipated. So far, we haven’t had a dust storm warning in the Valley during Monsoon 2020. And last year, we never got a dust storm warning in central Phoenix, although we did have 1 or 2 for the SE Valley. Stranger Weather.
The lack of rainfall during this “rainy” season is also becoming an issue across much of the state. Even the mountains of northern and eastern Arizona are running, generally, about 50% behind on rainfall. In Phoenix, we’ve only gotten 1/10 of an inch of rain. If that were somehow to hold through the end of September, it would be the driest monsoon on record.