Another afternoon of hot and dry weather for the Valley, but monsoon moisture will help produce scattered storms in eastern and southeastern Arizona.
Overall, southwesterly flow is importing a dry air mass into the state, but a flow of Gulf moisture from the south is pushing into the eastern third of Arizona. This, combined with a weak disturbance, is firing off thunderstorms and showers Sunday morning, and will continue into the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats will be gusty winds and lightning, but brief heavy downpours are possible. Storms should stay out of the Valley, but there is a slight chance of sprinkles until about 11 a.m. Sunday, with only outflow winds moving in this afternoon and evening.
Meanwhile, a trough to the northwest will help drop temperatures a few degrees Monday and Tuesday, as well as dry out the state, before high pressure strengthens over the region by the end of the week.
The Valley will quickly heat up again as highs rise between 110 to 115 Thursday through Saturday. This high pressure will also import monsoon moisture into the state again, so thunderstorms will fire off once more in eastern and southeastern Arizona. There's a slim chance some of that activity may move into the Valley. Stay tuned!
For Phoenix today, partly cloudy with breezy afternoon winds and a high of 107 with a low of 76. Monday will be sunny with a high of 103.