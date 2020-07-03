For folks arriving in the high country today, there were scattered thunderstorms to welcome them. Unfortunately the trend for the rest of the holiday weekend will be much drier with the emphasis on warmer than normal temperatures and only isolated showers. No rain is expected for the Valley for the next week.
The reason for the change is that a ridge of high pressure is building right on top of Arizona. That effectively cuts any moisture from flowing into the state and allows us to heat up quickly. And while we’re not anticipating any record temperatures, we are going to be in the range of 110 degrees for afternoon highs.
That hot and dry trend will run into the following week making for a “late” arrival for Monsoon 2020 in the Valley. (3 consecutive days with dew points averaging 55-degrees or more). It is humid today and dew points have been in the 50s, but it’s not going to hang around long enough to qualify for the old legacy definition.
By the way, the hottest 4th of July on record for Phoenix is 118 in 1989. The average high is 107 degrees.