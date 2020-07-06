Your A/C will be your best friend this week, we will see temperatures well above average thru the weekend. We'll climb to about 112 in the Valley today, but to near 116 this weekend.
So far this year we have had 11 days above 110, on a typical summer in Phoenix we average 19. We are on track to pass that this season.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for the high country for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect dry and windy weather that could fuel dangerous wildfire conditions.
An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect for the Grand Canyon below 4000 feet today where hiking is dangerous because of the hot weather. Unfortunately we will stay dry this week as well, maybe just a few storms around Eastern Arizona.
Stay cool...