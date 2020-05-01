The heat continues for your Friday in Phoenix.
Plan on a sunny, hot and dry day in the Valley.
High temperatures this afternoon will top out right around 102 degrees.
The ridge of high pressure that brought the heat this week will weaken a bit for Saturday and Sunday.
Temps will drop to around 99-100 degrees for your weekend.
Plan on dry conditions for the next seven days.
High pressure gains control again for next week brining more heat.
Temps will slowly climb starting Tuesday.
By Thursday we could see highs around 105 degrees, well above the normal for this time of year.