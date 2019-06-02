Mother Nature has finally turned on the heat in Arizona, June is starting off hot but still afternoon highs are just below normal. (Normal is 100).
Area of low pressure will continue to spin over Central California for Monday, continuing our strong dry southwest flow. Monday will bring the coolest day of the week, with clear skies and sunshine.
The system will move over Yuma and begin to slide east Tuesday, kicking up a little bit of moisture into Eastern Arizona. This will bring a chance of afternoon showers to that area. The Valley will remain dry.
By Wednesday triple digits take hold and pretty much stay put through the end of the week.
Heat risk is low to moderate for this week.