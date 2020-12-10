It was a gully washer, but it sure was decent. The first rain for metro Phoenix in 110 days began shortly before midnight and rain mainly through the early morning hours. Most of the rain at Sky Harbor Airport fell between 6 am and 8am and the rain gauge ended up just short of an half inch. The west side of the metro area got the lion’s share of the rain. Litchfield Park and Laveen, with nearly an inch of rain, topped most locations. Surprise picked up 8/10ths of an inch. Basically, all the weather stations monitored by the National Weather Service around Phoenix got rain. That’s a homerun!
Our total rainfall so far this year stands at 5.00” which is about 2 and a half inches below average. So while it’s unlikely will get our rainfall back to “average” by the end of the year, it sure would be nice to collect a little more before 2020 ends.
The forecast for the rest of the week is sunny, but cool, with high temperatures lingering in the 60s. And while it’s possible we could pop up to 70-degrees on Sunday, we’ll likely fall back into the 60s next week. A series of storm systems passing to the north of us will be responsible for keeping us on the cool side.
By the way, 110 days without rain is a long time, but not that uncommon for Phoenix. The record is 160 days without rain so we didn’t get anywhere near that at least.