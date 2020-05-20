What an amazing start to our day with temperatures in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Some of the coolest temperatures we have experienced in quite some time! Lows in Flagstaff got down to the freezing mark.
High temperatures today will be around 88 degrees, that is 8 degrees below our average. Tomorrow will also be below average with highs in the lower 90's.
The cooler temps won't last long; by Friday we will return to the upper 90's with sunny and dry conditions.
Its a three day weekend for a lot of folks, we will see highs warm up above 100 starting Memorial Day and it looks like we could see above average temperatures thru Friday of next week. There is also an chance we could approach 110, we will watch the models closely.