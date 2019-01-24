A ridge of high pressure is slowly building into Arizona from the west, displacing the cold air mass that’s been hanging around the state for the past couple of days. That means we’ll see a gradual warmup as we head toward the weekend, with highs in the 70s by Friday. And we expect that in the deserts, high temperatures will stay in the 70s into late next week. No rain is in sight.
Right now, we don’t even see any great chances for rain or snow in the mountains as this late January dry out continues.
Friday in Phoenix expect a high of 71. Saturday and Sunday we should be about 73 degrees.