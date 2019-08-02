Thunderstorms likely wont develop in the Valley through this weekend as high pressure remains situated to the east of Arizona and some drier air is moving into the region from the southwest.
Storms will, however, develop each day across the high country, starting late morning and continuing through the early evening hours. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds, lightning, brief heavy downpours and isolated flooding.
Hot temperatures will climb to around 110 this weekend in the Valley under partly to mostly sunny skies.
We wont see much relief or any storm chances in Metro Phoenix until next Tuesday or Wednesday.
For Phoenix today, look for a partly sunny day with a high of 108 and a low of 88. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 110 and a low of 88. Mostly sunny and 110 again for Sunday.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect today for both Maricopa and Pinal Counties.