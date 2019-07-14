Storms will fire off again this afternoon and this evening north, east and southeast of the Valley, and there's a chance outflows from those storms could produce blowing dust in Metro Phoenix during that time.
The main threats with thunderstorm activity in the mountains will be wind gusts of 45 mph, cloud to ground lightning and brief heavy downpours. The Valley might see some sprinkles or virga, but will likely stay generally dry.
Hot and humid weather will persist in Metro Phoenix, with afternoon highs around 110 today.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and the southwest deserts starting Monday at 10 a.m. and continuing until Tuesday at 8 p.m. During this time, highs will be close to 115 with lows near 90.
A trough to the northwest of Arizona and our monsoon high repositioning itself from New Mexico to southeast Arizona will allow a drier air mass to move into the state. This will suppress a lot of the thunderstorm activity, but storms will still be likely in the White Mountains.
The monsoon high retreats back to the north by Wednesday, allowing more moisture back into the state and increasing storm chances.
For Phoenix today, look for partly sunny skies, breezy winds during the afternoon and evening with a high of 111 and a low of 89. There's a slight chance of storms Sunday night. On Monday, a sunny day with a high of 114 and a low of 89.