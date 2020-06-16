Another hot day is on tap for the Valley.
Morning lows will be in the upper 70's, with afternoon highs climbing to around 106 degrees. Plan on a sunny and breezy day.
We will see high fire danger in the northern part of the state with Red Flag Warnings for most of Arizona.
Please use caution when outdoors. Highs will dip just a bit for the middle of the week, with temperatures falling to around 103 degrees.
The weekend looks like it will bring pretty typical mid-June weather; hot, sunny and dry conditions.
Temps will hold steady around 105-107 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.
The average high for this time of year is 104 degrees.