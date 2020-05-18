Plan on a breezy ahead in Phoenix for your Monday.
High temperatures will be running above normal for this time of year, climbing to 100 degrees later today.
A dry weather system will kick up the wind for the next couple of days.
This will increase fire danger in northern Arizona for the start of the week, so be sure to use caution.
Temperatures will fall in Phoenix to 91 Tuesday and down to 89 degrees on Wednesday.
The first few days of the week will be breezy to windy in the Valley too.
Temperatures will hover in the mid 90's for the middle and end of the week.
Don't look for any rain though, we should stay dry for the next seven days.