Hot, dry and breezy conditions persist through next week for most of Arizona.
High pressure to the southeast and a trough of low pressure to the northwest will continue to produce a southwesterly flow into the state that will keep winds breezy to gusty each afternoon.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon until 7 p.m. today for a high fire danger spanning from Flagstaff and eastward to New Mexico.
Southwest wind gusts will reach speeds of 35 mph with humidity as low as five percent.
Fire Weather Watches are in effect for the same areas Tuesday, as we're expecting another bout of gusty winds.
Valley breezes will kick up today and again Tuesday through Wednesday at gusts of up to 20 mph.
Temperatures for the next seven days won't fluctuate a whole lot.
Valley highs will hit right around 105, give or take a degree or two each day.
The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 104.
Morning lows will dip to the 70s.
Despite the monsoon beginning on Monday, storms will be scarce, with the only chances for some isolated activity in far eastern and southeastern Arizona each afternoon and evening.
There's a chance that gusty outflows may skirt through the Valley, otherwise, we'll stay dry for the next seven days.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies with breezy afternoon winds and a high of 105.
Another sunny day for Monday with a morning low of 78 and a high of 106.