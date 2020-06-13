Very hot and dry conditions continue across the Valley this weekend, with gusty winds expected across the mountains.
High pressure to the southeast and a trough to the northwest are the driving force behind west to southwest wind gusts of up to 50 mph in the high country and 25 mph in the Valley this afternoon.
Haze from wildfire smoke in southern California is drifting into Metro Phoenix today.
Meanwhile, smoke from the Magnum Fire in Northern Arizona is also creating some hazy conditions there.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the northern half of our state today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to dangerous fire weather conditions.
Some mid level moisture surging into eastern Arizona will fuel isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours today through next week.
Dry lightning and erratic winds will be the main threats from those storms and will have to potential to trigger new fires.
Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place across the high country, which means no campfires, or grilling using charcoal or wood. Gas or propane stoves are still allowed. Smoking is not allowed.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny but hazy skies, southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, and a high of 106 with a low tonight of 74.
The average high for this time of year is 104.
Expect very little fluctuation in temperatures each day for the next week.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days, despite Monday being the official start of the monsoon.