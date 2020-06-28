Critical fire weather is in the forecast today and tomorrow across Arizona as a storm tracking north of the state produces windy and dry conditions.
While this storm won't bring Arizona any rain, it will usher in some cooler air and drop our temperatures to well below normal levels for this time of the year.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect Sunday and Monday statewide.
Southwest wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible in the Valley, and 40 to 50 mph gusts are possible in the mountains.
We'll see our strongest winds on Monday.
Blowing dust will be possible in susceptible open desert areas.
Relative humidity will drop below 15 percent, and with plenty of dry fuels in place, a small spark will have the potential to turn into an explosive wildfire.
Valley highs will top out near 105 today, and in the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday.
By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be back in the low 100s, with 110 again for the 4th of July.
After the trough of low pressure responsible for the wind and cooler temperatures moves off to the east, forecast models indicate high pressure will begin to situate itself between New Mexico and Texas.
This will open the door for Gulf moisture to start streaming into our state, and the beginnings of our monsoon may start to take shape as early as Thursday.
While chances are very slim, between 10 and 20 percent, we may see a stray shower or storm around the Valley Thursday through the holiday weekend.
We'll keep you updated in the coming days.