Plan on a cool start to your morning in Phoenix for your Friday. We will see a warm day later this afternoon with a temp right around 88 degrees. We will be dry for today.
Temps climb even more for your weekend. Highs on Halloween will be right around 89 degrees. On Sunday, we will see the 90s return! Statewide, we will stay dry for the weekend.
Next week temps will hold steady and above average by nearly 10 degrees. Plan on low 90s stepping into the first week of November. The record number of 90-degree (or warmer) days in November is seven; that would be so 2020 if we hit that record.
Have a great day!