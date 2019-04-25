Temperatures hit 99 degrees on Thursday and 100 degrees on Friday in Phoenix.

A ridge of high pressure bearing down on Arizona is giving us unseasonably hot weather. The temps around much of the Valley on Thursday afternoon have been running in the upper-90s. While it’s unlikely we’ll get to 100 officially, Friday still seems the day when we’ll get to the century mark for the first time this year. If so, it will be slightly earlier than normal.

But the good news it we’re not going to stay at those temperature levels long. Temps will moderate this weekend and by next week, we’ll actually have a couple of days with highs in the 80s. Not band considering we’re coming up on May.

Next Tuesday, there is a still chance for showers in northern and eastern Arizona, but we don’t think that rain will impact the Valley.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Arizona’s Family Chief Meteorologist | Arizona’s Weather Authority

With 25 years of experience forecasting weather and his vast knowledge of Arizona and its micro climates, Royal is an Arizona Weather Authority.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.