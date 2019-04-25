A ridge of high pressure bearing down on Arizona is giving us unseasonably hot weather. The temps around much of the Valley on Thursday afternoon have been running in the upper-90s. While it’s unlikely we’ll get to 100 officially, Friday still seems the day when we’ll get to the century mark for the first time this year. If so, it will be slightly earlier than normal.
But the good news it we’re not going to stay at those temperature levels long. Temps will moderate this weekend and by next week, we’ll actually have a couple of days with highs in the 80s. Not band considering we’re coming up on May.
Next Tuesday, there is a still chance for showers in northern and eastern Arizona, but we don’t think that rain will impact the Valley.