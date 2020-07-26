Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue for the high country tonight and tomorrow. As for the Valley, storm chances are dwindling as drier air moves in from the west.
When it comes to the chance of storms, Monday, the main threats will be lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy downpours. Timing on storm activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours.
By Tuesday, high pressure prepositions itself again and virtually cuts off most of the moisture import from the south. This will put the brakes on most storm activity, from the Valley to the high country through the rest of the week.
Excessive heat will move back into Arizona by mid-week. The Valley will see temperatures of 110-115 degrees Tuesday through Sunday.
The hottest day of the week looks to be Friday with a high of 114.
Morning lows will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.