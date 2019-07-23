PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you ever wonder why rain smells the way it does?
Ever notice that sort of musky, earthy smell during monsoon?
It's a sign that we may be getting a break from the dry heat that's almost nostalgic.
There’s a reason for the smell.
In Arizona, we have the Creosote bush to thank for that musky, wet desert smell.
Brian Harris, a landscape designer from Dig it Up Gardens in Phoenix, says some plants secrete oils during dry periods.
Come monsoon, the oils are released into the air.
The Creosote is like our regions very own air freshener.
"It smells like that because it has volatile compounds -- over hundreds of them in the leaves," said Harris. "And when the rain hits them, it releases that and it smells like rain."
Growing strong, The Creosote bush can live up to 200 years.
"I put a clipping [of Creosote bush] in my shower so every morning I smell that aroma," said Harris.
It also possesses medicinal qualities.
"It's a general pain-reliever anti-microbial," said Harris. "So, it helps fight bacterial infections, and you can also make a tea out of it."
So, when you think rain, thank the Creosote.
(2) comments
I prefer soap.
Then why does it smell exactly the same in Iowa where there is no creosote brush?
