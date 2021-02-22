Here comes the 80’s! Many Valley cities will hit the 80-degree mark on Tuesday as dry, warm air invades the Southwest. Nights will be clear and mild with a light breeze.
Our gentle, warm weather pattern will continue through mid-week, so highs should hover in the 80’s or upper 70’s thru Wednesday. But we are tracking another possible dry system passing to the north late Wednesday and into Thursday. This one may swing a dry, cold front through Central and Southern Arizona that would cause the winds to increase, especially on Thursday. The river communities will see wind gusts in excess of 25-35 mph. We may see some blowing dust on the fringes of the Valley.
It looks like our chances of getting any rain will be limited as we close out the month of February. But long-range forecasts indicate we might have a chance of rain in the first week of March. But that system will likely cut-off from the jetstream, making timing and rain probability a tough call this far out.