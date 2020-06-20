High pressure building in from the west will keep Arizona dry, sunny and hot for the next week.
Southwesterly breezes, humidity below 10 percent and dry fuels will keep fire danger moderate to high throughout Arizona.
For Father's Day tomorrow, look for high's between 105-108 in the Valley.
In the high country, afternoon highs will range from the low 80s to mid 90s.
Next week, temperatures will continue to climb to dangerous levels. The National Weather Service may issue heat watches and warnings.
Valley highs Tuesday through Friday will hit between 110 to 112 each day with lows in the 80s.
No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.