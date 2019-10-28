The first storm has come and gone, dropping a little bit of rain and snow across NE Arizona this morning.
In the valley missed out on the rain but we did get a great cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s.
A second storm will usher in a reinforcing shot of cold air Tuesday through Wednesday. Behind this system, temperatures will drop even more. By Wednesday, the forecast high for Phoenix is only 70 degrees with a low of 44 degrees by early Thursday morning.
Winds will kick up Tuesday in Northern Arizona ahead of this second storm. Behind the system, dangerously cold temperatures are expected, with Thursday morning lows in Northern Arizona bottoming out in single-digits and teens.
By this weekend, high pressure starts to build back into the region, allowing temperatures to warm up to near average levels again. The Valley will see highs back in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.