PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the rain was much needed from Monday's storm in the Phoenix area, it also caused some severe damage to homes.
A large palm tree was knocked over from a parking lot into the window of an apartment building near 12th Street and Highland Avenue in Phoenix. The man who lived in the apartment, George Childs, is OK, and so is his dog. The tree fell directly into his bedroom and right over his bed. He had been sitting there just moments before the tree came crashing into the apartment. Childs said he had heard the noise of the crash and the glass breaking before seeing the tree. He feels lucky the tree missed him.
"I'm ecstatic. I have to thank God above for saving me on that because who knows that would have happened if was laying in the bed," said Childs.
Also in central Phoenix, a different apartment complex suffered Mother Nature's wrath. A huge tree was uprooted over near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road and caused serious damage to the complex's roof. No word of any serious injuries there. Phoenix Sky Harbor saw wind gusts at 43 mph while wind gusts peaked at 59 mph in Maryvale.
In Sun City, a few houses saw the strong winds rip off roofs. For Jimmy Doyle, he saw his skylight get ripped right out of his roof and it ended up in his front yard. He said the most intense part of the start lasted about a minute.
"It sounded like rolling thunder. The house was shaking. It scared me," said Doyle.
He added that he just repaired the roof a few months ago. Thankfully, he wasn't hurt.
The strong winds also blew down power lines in the area of 31st Avenue and Union Hills Drive. SRP said at the height of the storm, it saw 29,000 customers without power. Most of them were in the West Valley. As of 4 p.m., only about 5,000 customers didn't have electricity. APS said about 17,000 customers without power.
The storm ripped through Arizona beginning Sunday night and all day Monday. The same rainy and wet conditions are expected to last through Tuesday. Northern parts of the Valley reported snow while the west Valley saw hail. Central Phoenix had thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain and Arizona's high country had snow that closed highways.
