We are making up for the lack of rain and snow this season with another round of storms that hit the Valley Monday.
Some of the heaviest rain and thunderstorms came this afternoon, with rainfall totals of 0.10" to 0.50" possible through Tuesday.
Another round of snow is hitting the high country as well. Snow levels started at 4,000 feet today, then will drop to as low as 2,500 feet tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that will last through 11 a.m. Tuesday. There is also A Winter Weather Advisory for northeastern Arizona from 5 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday above 5,000 feet.
Roads in the high country are a mess, and ADOT is asking everyone to put off travel if you can.
We also saw snow in the Cave Creek and east Mesa areas, but little to no accumulation is expected. Folks in some parts of the Valley even saw some snow flurries.
This storm will move out late Tuesday. Behind it, expect a big drop in temperatures as well. We're seeing temps in the low 50s. Keep in mind our average high this time of year is 70 degrees.
We have another storm in the forecast later this week, which will bring another chance of rain in the Valley and snow in the mountains on Friday.