We are making up for the lack of rain and snow this season with another round of storms hitting the valley.
Expect the heaviest rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, with rainfall totals of 0.10" to 0.50" are possible through Tuesday.
Another round of snow will hit the high country as well, snow levels will start at 4000 feet today, then drop to as low as 2500 feet tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that will last thru 11 am tomorrow morning. There is also A Winter Weather Advisory for NE Arizona from 5 p.m. tonight through 11 a.m. Tuesday above 5000 feet.
Roads in the high country are a mess already, and ADOT is asking everyone to put off travel if you can.
We may even see snow in the Cave Creek, Carefree, North Scottsdale areas late tonight through early tomorrow morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. How about this we could see a few flurries are even possible in parts of the valley.
This storm will move out late Tuesday, behind it expect a big drop in temperatures as well. We will see lows in the 40s to start the day and rise to only the low 50s this afternoon. Keep in mind our average high this time of year is 70 degrees.
We have another storm in the forecast later this week. Another chance of rain in the valley and snow in the mountains on Friday.