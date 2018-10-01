Tropical Storm Rosa, located to the southwest of Arizona, continues to devolve into a tropical depression. It also is slowing down and at this rate, the “core” of the storm is expected to make it into Arizona sometime late Tuesday morning in southwest Arizona. The current path brings it west of metro Phoenix and that’s where we expect the heaviest rains to be.
A Flash Flood Watch continues for much of the western portion of Arizona. So far, the rainfall totals, as expected, have been pretty light with these precursor showers. However, we expect the rain to pick up overnight into Tuesday morning when the bulk of the rain may fall around the Valley. The latest charts are still signaling between 1 and 2 additional inches of rain for some Valley locations over the next 24 hours, which is a lot of rain by desert standards.
Scattered showers and T-Storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday as the left over moisture from Rosa mixes with an approaching cold front and reacts to daytime heating.
High temps the rest of this week will be in the 80s which is way below normal for the first week of October.
