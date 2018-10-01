What was once Hurricane Rosa has weakened to a Tropical Depression to the southwest of our region. As the storm continues to move toward Arizona, it will further weaken and dissipate over the state later today. This means continued showers in the Valley and much of the state throughout today.
So far, most of the Valley has picked up half an inch to an inch of rain over the last few days from the storm. Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon could lead to heavier rain and flash flooding. The Valley is under a Flash Flood Watch through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Scattered showers and T-Storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday as the left over moisture from Rosa mixes with an approaching cold front.
High temperatures the rest of this week will be in the 80s, well below average for this time of year. A cold storm system late in the weekend could bring even cooler weather to start next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.