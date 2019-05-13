Tuesday will be in the high 90s and mostly sunny. Expect it to hit 100 by Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southwest for the first half of the week. That will limit the number of showers in the mountains and allow the whole state to warm up. By Wednesday, we’re expecting high temperatures around 100 for metro Phoenix. However, right after that, a dry, cool low pressure system will start pumping in some cooler air.

Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 90s while we’ll get to around 100 on Wednesday. After that, Thursday we drop back into the 90s and by Friday, we’ll see highs in the low 80s.

No rain is in the forecast through next weekend.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Arizona’s Family Chief Meteorologist | Arizona’s Weather Authority

With 25 years of experience forecasting weather and his vast knowledge of Arizona and its micro climates, Royal is an Arizona Weather Authority.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.