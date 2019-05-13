A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southwest for the first half of the week. That will limit the number of showers in the mountains and allow the whole state to warm up. By Wednesday, we’re expecting high temperatures around 100 for metro Phoenix. However, right after that, a dry, cool low pressure system will start pumping in some cooler air.
Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 90s while we’ll get to around 100 on Wednesday. After that, Thursday we drop back into the 90s and by Friday, we’ll see highs in the low 80s.
No rain is in the forecast through next weekend.