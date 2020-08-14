It's going to be a hot Friday across Arizona, with a forecast high of 116 degrees in the Valley. The record high for today's date is 117 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through next Wednesday. Record heat is possible several times over the next seven days as a strong ridge of high pressure parks itself right over Arizona.
Minimal monsoon moisture and storms are expected today, but there's a slight chance of outflows that could send dust into the Valley.
A slightly more favorable monsoon pattern sets up over the weekend and into next week. Storm chances will still be slight, but that marginally better monsoon pattern should continue into next week.
Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this situation.