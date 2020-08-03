The weather is getting unbearable as we continue in a heatwave that began a week ago Sunday. Since then, temperatures have been running well above average, and we’ve been setting records all around the state.
We think that the record-setting highs are done for the week, but temperatures will remain above average, and no rain is in the forecast. Out of an abundance of caution, the weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Phoenix metro through Tuesday night, although temperatures may fall a bit short of the mark.
Non-soon 2020 is starting to look even worse than last year when we only got 2/3rds of an inch of rain, the 5th driest monsoon in history. Could we be looking at the driest ever since we’re only at 1/10 of an inch? Possibly, but we’ve got until the end of September to do something about it. However, the next couple of weeks in the longer-range plan look completely dry for metro Phoenix. We need the monsoon to assert itself, surprise us, and come roaring back into the state.
In the meantime, the heat we’re having in the day combined with a lack of real cooling in the mornings is making it a struggle outside. Be careful, stay hydrated, and look after others. We just finished the hottest July EVER for Phoenix, and it’s not out of the question we could follow that up with the hottest EVER August.