We're in the middle of the hottest week of the summer so far across most of Arizona. High temperatures today through Thursday will top out near 110-111 degrees in the Valley before high pressure strengthens and further warms us up for the weekend.
An Excessive Heat Watch has now been issued by the National Weather Service for dangerous heat Saturday through Monday when temperatures will likely top out closer to 115 degrees.
A trough pushing by to our north today brings breezy conditions to much of Arizona. In the Valley, look for 5-15 mph winds this afternoon, with stronger winds in the high country. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for windy and dry conditions in parts of northern and northwestern Arizona today and tomorrow.
Monsoon storms are possible today in far southern Arizona. While we may see an uptick in storms along the Rim and across southern Arizona, at this point, storms are still unlikely in the Valley in the next seven days.