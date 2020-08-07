It’s Day 54 of the summer monsoon but you’d like it was early June as the hot and dry weather persists around Arizona. While a few showers have popped up in eastern Arizona, that’s going to be about it as we head into the weekend. Even the mountains of northern Arizona will stay dry with temperatures above average for this time of year.
And we’re going to start another heat wave with highs around 110 beginning Saturday and lasting until at least Friday of next week. Sunday and Monday the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of metro Phoenix. It will be interesting to see how hot we get those days, though most forecasts are around 111-112 degrees.
We are starting to see a few optimistic signs about moisture returning to Arizona. We may see a bit of a surge next weekend and then, as we trend toward the later half of the month, more moisture seems evident. Still, with the lack of thunderstorms statewide and the continued intrusion of storm systems from the Pacific Northwest, the confidence in any longer term trend is very limited at this point. But it’s something to watch for.
On this day in 1983, winds topped 80 miles an hour at Monthan AFB in Tucson.