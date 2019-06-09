The hottest temperatures of the year move in this week as high pressure strengthens across Arizona. Today we hit a high of 105, tomorrow even warmer!
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Valley from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. Afternoon highs will be around 110 during this time.
A few storms are expected across eastern and southeastern Arizona Monday as moisture surges into the area from subtropical high pressure building in. The rest of the state will stay dry.
Cooler weather will roll into the valley by Friday and temperatures over next weekend will be below average.