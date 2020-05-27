As hot as its going to be this week, it's still possible we won't set any daily records. In any event, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of western and southern AZ. That includes metro Phoenix. The hottest temp we've gad so far this year is 106.
Right now it looks like Friday will be the hottest day of the heat wave. We're forecasting a high of 110 but it's quite possible it could even be hotter than that. Suffice to ssy, we're going to see highs in the 107-112 range thru the weekend.
Also for the weekend, a bit of moisture may get introduced into soutgeast and eastern Arizona. That could result in a few thunderstorms like we saw a couple of weeks ago in the mountains. However, that pre-monsoonal moisture isn't expected to hang around the state too long.
DVR Alert: the monsoon starts on June 15th and we'll be airing our annual special at 10pm, Monday the 15th.